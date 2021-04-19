By Trend

A trip of Israeli journalists to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region began on April 19, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports on April 19.

Israel Hayom correspondent Dean Shmuel Elmas and political analyst for The Jerusalem Post and The Jewish Press Arye Gut are taking part in it.

Israeli journalists will visit the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, see the ruins of the Drama Theater and the consequences of Armenian vandalism in the Museum of Bread and on the territory called "Imaret".

The journalists’ trip to Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadli is scheduled for April 20.

---

