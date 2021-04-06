By Vafa Ismayilova

Japanese ambassador Junichi Wada Japan has said his country is ready to support the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020.

Wada made the remarks in the opening ceremony of a kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The ambassador said that artesian wells were drilled in Aghdam region's Hindiristan and Chullu villages within the grant assistance program being implemented by the Japanese government.

“As a result of the implementation of this project, there is no need for residents of both villages to go to neighbouring villages to get water or buy it at a high price, which made me very happy. I hope that the inhabitants of these villages will carefully use the new artesian wells for them to serve the population for a long time,” the ambassador said.

After Azerbaijan gained independence, the Japanese government began to implement development assistance projects in Azerbaijan. Until now it has issued concessional loans worth about $1 billion and implemented grant projects worth more than $100 million.

During the war, losing on the battlefield, Armenia resorted to vicious attacks against Azerbaijani civilians, killing 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children, and wounding over 400 by targeted missile attacks on major Azerbaijani cities outside of the war zone, using even widely banned cluster munitions.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

