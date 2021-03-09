By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police officers have seized weapons abandoned by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day war in liberated Khojavand region in 2020, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has said.

As part of regular raids on the service territory to identify and neutralize explosives and munitions, officers from the Khojavand regio police department have seized two Fagot devices, 35 grenades, 171 rounds of various calibres, 8,050 rounds of various calibres, boxes for machine guns and other ammunition in liberated Khojavand region, the ministry reported, quoting its press service's Barda regional group.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

