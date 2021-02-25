By Trend

The Khojaly genocide is the most serious crime of the last century, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the remark during the ceremony of honoring the memory of the victims of the genocide.

He stressed that Turkey will, together with Azerbaijan, spread the truth about this genocide.

“The whole world must learn the truth about this crime against humanity,” said Sentop.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage. Most of the town residents haven’t returned from the hostage, and their fate still remains unknown. After the withdrawal of the 366th regiment from Khankendi, the military equipment that belonged to it mainly passed to the Armenian separatists.

