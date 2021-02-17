By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Iranian parliamentary delegations have discussed further efforts to develop bilateral cooperation and Iran's participation in rebuilding territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, Trend reported.

The meeting, which took place on February 16 between the Azerbaijani parliament's defence, security and anti-corruption committee chairman, Ziyafat Asgarov, and the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee chairman, Mojtaba Zonnour, also focused on the major role of the two countries' presidents in developing high-level political relations

Ziyafat Asgarov said that the documents signed during the presidents' mutual visits created a solid legal basis for the development of bilateral ties. He noted the importance of mutual visits and the role of parliamentary friendship groups in boosting relations.

Asgarov stressed the need to resume mutual visits, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that joint projects serve the well-being of both peoples.

Zonnour congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day war. He highly appreciated the Azerbaijani-Iranian common historical and cultural values. The guest emphasized the presence of favourable conditions and potential for the further development of relations and also stressed the parliaments' important contribution to developing this sphere.

The Iranian official underlined the importance of joint efforts to develop the North-South and East-West corridors. Zonnour said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres.

Speaking about the experience of Iranian companies interested in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, Zonnour expressed the desire of numerous Iranian firms to participate in rebuilding projects.

Asgarov stressed that the houses and facilities were largely destructed by Armenia on Azerbaijan's liberated lands during the three-decade occupation and that President Aliyev had declared those territories' restoration to be a priority.

He thanked the Iranian nation and leaders, who supported Azerbaijan, defending justice. The parliament chairman stressed that the preference is given to Iran, like other friendly countries

The head of the Azerbaijani Parliament administration, Safa Mirzoyev, members of the parliament's defence, security and anti-corruption committee, Arzu Naghiyev and Kamal Jafarov, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other officials also attended the meeting.

On February 14, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Iran had agreed on the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric power stations on liberated territories in the near future.

The restoration of control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border creates new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries. So far, between the two countries, there are projects for the construction of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and Khudaferin and Giz Qalasi hydropower stations on the Araz River.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz