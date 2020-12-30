By Trend

The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has a tendency for normalization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports on Dec.30.

"We are satisfied to point out the set of Baku and Yerevan to fulfill their obligations, to work towards a general stabilization of the situation. I would like to note the high degree of cooperation shown by the parties in resolving issues that arise ‘on the ground’,” Lavrov also said. “Russia, in turn, continues to responsibly and effectively fulfill its function of the ceasefire’s guarantor. There have been no provocative actions against the Russian peacekeepers yet.”

According to him, the issues on the agenda are preventing any violations of the ceasefire regime, as well as clearing the area of ​​explosive objects, exchanging prisoners of war and bodies of the dead soldiers, ensuring the safety of the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, resolving urgent humanitarian issues, preserving historical monuments, regardless of their confessional affiliation, unblocking transport and economic ties.

“There is a certain positive in all these areas, but there are also problems that are inevitable given the extraordinary situation,” he added.

“As for the discussion of still unresolved political issues, I can reaffirm our readiness both in our national capacity and through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to assist in organizing such meetings as soon as the parties are ready for this," summed up the minister.

