By Vafa Ismayilova

The Canadian Senate has rejected a motion on the recognition of independence of the self-proclaimed entity in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The was reported by Senator Leo Housakos in his official Twitter account on December 9.

On November 25, the French Senate adopted a draft resolution on the recognition of the self-styled entity in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was seriously condemned by Azerbaijan's high-ranking official circles. On November 26, Azerbaijan sent its protest note to France over the resolution titled "On the need to recognize the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic'". Later, Azerbaijan strongly condemned the adoption by the French National Assembly of another resolution titled "Protection of the Armenian People and Christian Communities of Europe and the East" . Baku sent its protest note to Paris over this resolution as well.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry ruled out any legal force of the resolutions and said that they run counter to all existing international documents.

The ministry reitearted tha lack of any hearing or a resolution by the French parliament on one million Azerbaijanis, who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing and whose fundamental human rights have been violated. Azerbaijan assessed the French parliament's approach as completely contradicting the provisions of the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10,2020, and seriously undermined efforts to ensure peace and security in the region and globally.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's breakway region that along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz