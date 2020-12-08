By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has set up a foundation to help families of soldiers killed and injured during 2020 Karabakh War, Azertag reported on December 8.

The foundation titled YASHAT was set up upon President Ilham Aliyev’s decree. It will ensure a transparent, efficient and accessible platform for additional support (financial and other support measures) implemented by the state to families of soldiers, Azertag said.

The foundation’s support will cover the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Earlier, the government introduced a complex social security system for families of martyrs who died in the battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as well as disabled war veterans.

The social security system includes payment in the amount of AZN 11,000 ($6,470) for heirs of the martyr; as well as insurance payments ranging from AZN 8,800 ($5,176) to AZN 4,400 ($2,588) for disabled war veterans with various disabilities.

Members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will also be paid a pension or allowance, depending on the length of service (on average AZN 400 ($235)); a labor pension (AZN 55-110 ($32-64)); a monthly Presidential Stipend (AZN 210-300 ($123-176)).

The social security system also includes exemption from school fees for children from the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans, as well as themselves, and other healthcare-related fees.

2,783 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the 44-day-war that started with Armenian attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military positions on September 27.

Azerbaijan won the war and the trilateral agreement signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10 ensure the return of Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes under the auspices of the United Nations.