Russia hopes for more active support of the countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for the reached trilateral declaration on the complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the participants of the Ministerial Council of the OSCE participating states in the video message, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The potential of the organization in resolving conflicts remains in demand,” Lavrov said. “The reached agreements on resolving crisis situations in the OSCE area must receive more support from the participating states, which will facilitate their implementation.”

“We expect this with regard to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to which we will continue to assist,” the minister added. “We appreciate the cooperation among the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group."

