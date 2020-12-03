By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has determined the amount of damages that Armenia inflicted on parts of Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions, which have been under Azerbaijan's control, a senior official has said.

Ismayil Zeynalov, a member of the state commission, established to determine and eliminate the damages inflicted by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani civilians, made the remarks in an interview with Trend.

He said that the commission had already established the damages caused by the Armenian shelling of settlements between September 27 and November 10.

"Forty seven houses were damaged in the village of Jojug Marjanly, Jabrayil region, 41 of them are private houses, three are business facilities, one is a school and two are administrative buildings," Zeynalov added.

Of 348 private houses of Azerbaijanis that were inspected in the part of Fuzuli region not occupied by Armenia in 1993, 12 houses had been completely destroyed. Moreover, the damages inflicted on school buildings, administrative buildings and business entities had also been established. In total, 374 houses and facilities were damaged in the region, and six cars became unusable, the commission’s member added.

The state commission calculated the damages inflicted during the hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which lasted from September 27 to November 10 and ended with the liberation of many territories, including the abovementioned regions, which were occupied by Armenian troops in 1992-1993 respectively.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Five Azerbaijani civilians were killed in the first day of the Armenian attacks. Over 90 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenian's indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements, villages. Azerbaijan also liberated five city centres and the historic Shusha city that was liberated on November 8.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. Under the peace agreement Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions were vacated by December 1. The agreement also envisages the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

