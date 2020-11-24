By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has put former Armenia Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan on the wanted list on charges of genocide, Trend has reported.

The Military Prosecutor's Office ruled to put the suspect on the wanted list and a corresponding appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s main criminal investigation department and Interpol's national central bureau in Azerbaijan.

The Military Prosecutor's Office reported that Ohanyan is charged under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

“In order to choose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia, the respective notice was sent to the Baku military court. By the court’s decision a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia was chosen in the form of imprisonment since the date of arrest,” the report added.

The fact was confirmed by the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

During the fierce battles in Shusha, Col-Gen Ohanyan was seriously wounded. Azerbaijan's official sources confirmed the reports of Ohanyan's being wounded.

Ohanyan is charged with participation in the genocide of the Azerbaijani population in the town of Khojaly in February 1992. During the seizure of this settlement by the Armenian troops, over 600 civilians were killed.

