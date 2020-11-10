By Trend

The trilateral agreement signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation is clearly the greatest diplomatic victory in Azerbaijan’s history, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

It is a classic example for students of international relations of how to use military force as a diplomatic tool to reshape political realities, thereby strengthen a country.

“Essentially, the agreement that was signed on Nov.10 implements the basic principles and adds to that the road from Nakhchivan to the rest of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“I understand there is a chance that Turkish peacekeepers may also have presence and that would help balance the Russian peacekeepers.

So, there was a diplomatic vacuum after the clashes in July. Russia and Turkey have filled it and helped the respective parties to get to the negotiating table after the military phase of the war has ended,” said Bryza.

He believes what is totally to Armenia’s disadvantage in this agreement is that the issue of status of Nagorno-Karabakh is gone. “That seems to be the last of their opportunity. That’s the price that Armenia paid for continuing the war too long.”

