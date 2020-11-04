By Trend

Iran's position is based on the principle of ending the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, recognizing its territorial integrity and ending separatism, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the position of Iran is based on international law.

Mousavi added that Iran shows a transparent position in this area.

The position of various Iranian political organizations and officials, especially the Supreme Leader of Iran for this issue is clear, said Mousavi.

Mousavi noted all decisions in Iran are implemented with the approving of Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Supreme Leader stated in his yesterday’s speech the Armenia must return all of Azerbaijan's territories it has occupied, and Azerbaijan has the right to liberate these territories.

“If Armenia returned the Azerbaijani lands peacefully, this issue would not result in war. But in any case, Azerbaijan has the right to liberate its lands from occupation,” the ambassador emphasized.

