By Vafa Ismayilova

A few Azerbaijani villages have been under massive artillery attack of Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on 2 November.

“The Armenian armed forces units are subjecting to intensive artillery fire Shikharkh settlement, Gazyan and Gapanli villages of Tartar region, as well as Yenikand village of Goranboy region,” the ministry said in its report.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed so far in Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery on 27 September. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

