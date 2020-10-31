By Trend

Following the Geneva meetings, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam, Goranboy and Aghjabadi district with heavy artillery and other weapons, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, from 06:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Armenian Armed Forces fired more than 300 shells at 32 settlements, including 6 settlements and 26 villages in these district.

On the day of the Geneva meetings, more than 200 shells were fired at Tartar, Aghdam, Goranboy, Aghjabadi and Dashkasan districts.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz