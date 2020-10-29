By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces have been heavily shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar region since Armenia resumed the tension on the frontline on September 27.

Some 15, 500 shells have fallen on the territory of Tartar since September 27, with the daily number of shells reaching 2,280 occasionally, Head of the Tartar district’s Mayor’s Office Mustagim Mammadov told local and foreign journalists on October 29.

Mammadov said that 17 civilians, including one child and one woman, were killed in Tartar as a result of Armenia's shelling.

“As many as 61 people were injured, 51 have already been discharged from the hospital. So far, 133 houses have been completely destroyed, 873 houses have been partially damaged. The damage was caused to 14 schools, three hospitals, 18 administrative buildings, 65 residential buildings (one building was completely destroyed). In total, about 1,200 people suffered from the attacks of Armenians on Tartar,” Mammadov said.

Representatives of diplomatic corps visited Tartar district to evaluate the destruction caused by Armenian forces.

Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said with reference to Tartar’s shelling that Tartar is 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan against Armenia's Nazism.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan.

Armenia has also been shelling Azerbaijan’s other cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam.

Azerbaijan’s strategic infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline have also come under Armenian attacks.

The Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery on 27 September. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz