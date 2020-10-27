27 October 2020 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
164
By Trend
The video footage showing the elimination of the "minister of defense" of the so-called regime created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Jalal Harutyunyan by the Azerbaijani armed forces has been disseminated, Trend reports on Oct. 27.
Harutyunyan was killed as a result of a precise strike by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Earlier the Armenian side announced that Harutyunyan was wounded, later it became known that he died.
Trend shows this video footage:
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz