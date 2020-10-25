By Trend

Left helpless on the battlefield, the Armenia using all means and resources, spreads disinformation and provocative information, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Spokesperson for the Ministry Anar Eyvazov noted that Armenian officials are trying to influence the situation by spreading fake information about the alleged loss of equipment by the Azerbaijani army, about the damage done to Azerbaijani special forces, the shooting down of one drone in Armenia and the flight of another to Iran.

"They are trying to create a negative image of the Azerbaijani army in the international arena by spreading numerous fake photos and videos. We inform you that the professional Azerbaijani army aims only at the armed forces and legal military objectives of the Armenian armed forces. These targets are destroyed by targeted fire.

Photos and videos presented to the public by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan are a vivid confirmation of this. Every Azerbaijani soldier is well aware of the rules of conduct with civilians, prisoners of war, and treats them in accordance with the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the Geneva Convention and annexed protocols".

