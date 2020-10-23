By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated 20 news villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan districts and strategic Aghband settlement in Zangilan, President Ilham Aliyev announced in a series of tweets on October 22.

Seven villages were liberated in Fuzuli and Jabrayil.

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Mollavali, Yukhari Rafadinli, Ashaghi Rafadinli villages of Fuzuli district, Sirik, Shikhlar, Mastalibayli, Darzili villages of Jabrayil district from occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Ilham Aliyev wrote in his official Twitter account.

The Army also liberated 13 villages - Kollugishlag, Malatkeshin, Kand Zangilan, Genlik, Valigulubayli, Garadara, Chopadara, Tatar, Tiri, Amirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, Dallakli villages and Aghband settlement of Zangilan district from occupation, the president said in another tweet on the same day.

Aliyev said that “with the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion.”

The Azerbaijani Army has so far liberated from occupation Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, many villages in Khojavand and Jabrayil districts since military operations that started on September 27 after Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani Army positions and civilians.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

