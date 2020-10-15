By Trend

In Armenia, which suffers heavy losses in the battles on the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, the confrontation is intensifying, Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov, Trend reports.

The situation in this country is starting to get out of control, and the political parties of Armenia are looking for an answer to the question "who is to blame?".

Sharmazanov noted that the current government of the country is the main culprit of the problems in Armenia.

Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani ‘İki sahil’ newspaper, Doctor of Political Sciences, Vugar Rahimzade told Trend that the words of the incompetent and illiterate Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan "Karabakh is Armenia" and his proposition of absurd conditions to Azerbaijan became his biggest strategic mistake.

“Thanks to the political will and decisive actions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the power and victories of the Azerbaijani army, Armenia is defeated. Now, Pashinyan, who was having fun at the "inauguration ceremony" in Shusha, has only one way out - to raise the white flag, surrender, and urgently withdraw the occupying troops from Karabakh. If he doesn’t agree to the conditions of Azerbaijan, Armenia will not only lose the army, but will also face a socio-economic, political, and military crisis, from which there is no way out, and will simply be erased from the pages of history,” Rahimzade said.

