By Trend

While using all possible and impossible ways, Armenia continues to spread false information to the public, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 14.

Other misinformation was the message that allegedly a 14-year-old teenager, whose name and the surname was not indicated, was injured as a result of an Azerbaijani UAV strike.

“We state that the UAVs which are applied by the Azerbaijani army for attacks are used exclusively against the military vehicles, weapons of the Armenian armed forces temporarily deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“Once again, we remind you that as opposed to the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani army does not use weapons against civilians, especially children, women and the elderly," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

