By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has thwarted Armenian attacks, conducted in violation of the humanitarian truce, on the night leading to October 13, the Defence Ministry reported today.

Small groups of Armenian armed forces carried out attacks in the directions of Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut and the situation remained tense during the night.

A large number of Armenian forces, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), one ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), two BMP-2 Infantry fighting vehicle, three 2A36 Giatsint-B guns, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, one D-20 gun-howitzer, three UAVs, as well as several auto vehicles of the Armenian army were destroyed in different directions of the front, the ministry said.

According to the information received, during the combat operations, the military personnel who took up positions in the area defense responsibility of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces were defeated, the manpower of the 1st motorized rifle regiment up to one company in number was ambushed, and the moving auto vehicles were destroyed.

A convoy of vehicles of the 4th motorized rifle regiment moving in the Askeran direction, and a group of reservists moving from the Sisian settlement of Armenia in the direction of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, were destroyed by fire strike.

There are cases of mass desertion in Armenian army units whose resistance has been broken, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan Army acts in compliance with the humanitarian truce and retains operational advantage along the entire front.

The Armenian Army also shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam Aghjabadi regions on October 13, the ministry reported today.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Armenian launched an overnight missile attack on October 11 at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located far from the frontline.

Ten civilians, including four children, have been killed in the attack. More than 10 apartment buildings and above 100 different facilities have been severely damaged.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10. Ganja also came under Armenian missile attack on October 4 as one civilian was killed and several others were injured.