By Trend

The US is working with partners to avoid problems due to the possible interruption of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette at an online seminar organized by the US' Council on Foreign Relations, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We continue to see an increase in demand for gas across Europe. We are going to work closely with our partners to develop gas fields In the Eastern Mediterranean, such as Leviathan and others, to the extent that we can support the promotion of pipeline capacity development so that they can be routed from Greece to most of Europe. We are thinking about energy security and ensuring stability in these areas," Brouillette answered a question about Washington's measures aimed at helping Europeans avoid possible problems with Azerbaijani gas supplies due to the conflict.

It's about the construction of the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline (EastMed pipeline), which is expected to allow the start of energy supplies from the Israeli Leviathan field and the Cyprus Aphrodite field through the Islands of Cyprus and Crete to the continental part of Greece and possibly bring gas to Italy.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will cause serious damage to the region over time if it is not resolved in a very short time," he added, expressing concern in this regard.

