By Trend

Another Armenian soldier was captured during the offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the occupied territories, Trend reports on Oct. 8.

Nineteen-year-old Armenian soldier Narek Amirzanyan was captured by Azerbaijani soldiers when he was in a trench. A photo of the captured soldier has been disseminated on social media.

---

