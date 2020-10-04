By Trend

Armenia has once again proved to the world that it is interested in escalating the military conflict with Azerbaijan, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend, commenting on the shelling of the Azerbaijani Ganja city by the Armenian Armed Forces.

“This fact once again proves that Armenia is an aggressor and is interested in expanding the zone of military conflict,” the Turkish presidential administration added. "There is no doubt that Armenia will answer for its military provocations soon."

Azerbaijan's Ganja city was shelled from Armenia’s territory on Oct. 4.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

