By Trend

Armenians make a show by gathering foreign journalists and trying to misinform the world community, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports.

He stressed that by shelling the civilian population, the Armenian Armenian side won’t achieve anything.

"The Azerbaijani people have a high spirit, and all of them are closely rallied around the Supreme Commander. Azerbaijan will continue to fight for its occupied territories until their liberation," he said.

The presidential assistant added that the world community will be informed about the crimes of Armenians against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

---

