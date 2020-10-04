By Trend

Information that members of informal armed groups participating in the hostilities in Syria are allegedly moving from Turkey to Azerbaijan through Georgia is a lie, said the Grigol Liluashvili, Head of State Security Service of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He noted that such news is spreading to aggravate the situation in the region.

"Today a meeting of the National Security Council of Georgia was held, at which we discussed the processes unfolding between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the tense situation in the region. They also discussed possible scenarios for the development of events and security risks. I want to respond to the disinformation spread on social networks that allegedly informal armed groups participating in the ongoing hostilities in Syria are moving from Turkey towards Azerbaijan through the territory of Georgia. The same sources contain calls to prevent peaceful coexistence in our specific municipalities, concrete calls are made to block the highway to Azerbaijan. I would like to especially emphasize that the information disseminated about the movement of militants has no grounds, is a lie and aims to whip up tensions in Georgia and the region as a whole," Liluashvili said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz