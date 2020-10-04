By Trend

Countries carrying out mediation missions should refrain from unilateral statements, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during the briefing on Oct. 3, commenting on the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron in connection with the new format of negotiations to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The aide to the President noted that voicing unilateral statements undermines the negotiation process and the mediation mission.

"The essence of the negotiations remains the same. Earlier there were proposals to hold meetings at the level of foreign ministers, the Azerbaijani side can consider this and other issues. But first of all, efforts should be mobilized towards the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, it is necessary to put an end to the Armenian occupation against Azerbaijan and the status quo," Hajiyev said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

