The military personnel of the Armenian battalion in Tonashen is fleeing, leaving defensive positions, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on September 30 at 11:46 am.

"The military personnel of the 2nd battalion of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of Armenia, stationed in Tonashen, suffered heavy losses and, leaving their defensive positions without permission, fled."

Furthermore, the ministry noted that a fire attack was inflicted on the command post of the Armenian regiment.

"A fire attack was inflicted on the command post of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division. The control of troops has been completely disrupted," the ministry said.

The ministry added that there are many killed and wounded among the military personnel.

"The regiment command asks for help to evacuate the wounded."

The ministry has also said that Azerbaijan's Army units deliver artillery strikes on the Armenian positions.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

