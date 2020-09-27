By Trend

Armenia has not applied to the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in connection with the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS, Trend reports.

"At the moment, the CSTO secretariat has not received any appeals from Armenia. We have always advocated and advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group is an internationally recognized mechanism for resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Zainetdinov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz