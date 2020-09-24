By Akbar Mammadov

The Armenian armed forces targeted Azerbaijan’s important energy and transport infrastructure during the military provocation on the border in July, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) on September 23.

Addressing the annual meeting held in a videoconference meeting, Bayramov spoke about Armenia's military provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in July, emphasizing that the Armenian armed forces were targeting Azerbaijan's important energy and transport infrastructure.

Bayramov said that this infrastructure is important not only for the economic sustainability of Azerbaijan but also for the wider Eurasian region.

Bayramov also stressed the importance of resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

Furthermore, the minister also spoke about Azerbaijan’s transport projects.

Bayramov gave information about Azerbaijan's intra-regional and inter-regional transport coordination projects, including major infrastructure projects aimed at increasing transit capacity across the Eurasian space and modernization of the transport sector infrastructure implemented in the country.

The cross-border clashes near Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region started on July 12 after Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

