By Aisha Jabbarova

Air Defense units of Azerbaijan's Air Forces have downed another Armenian tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", carrying out reconnaissance flight over the country's positions, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on July 22.

The UAV was carrying out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam village of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on July 22 night.

This is the 3rd Armenian UAV destroyed in the last two days, the ministry said.

Two other UAVs belonging to Armenia were downed on July 21. Another UAV belonging to Armenia was downed on July 16.

The cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region. Azerbaijani army lost 12 servicemen as a result of Armenian attacks. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

