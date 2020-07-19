By Trend

The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) adopted a communique on July 18, 2020 on the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In accordance with the communique, the NAM member-states strongly condemned the Armenian armed forces’ attack on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces along the international border of the two countries by using artillery.

The incident caused military tension in the region and resulted in numerous casualties, the communiqué said.

The NAM Coordinating Bureau reaffirmed its support for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

While expressing their unequivocal support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the member-states expressed their solidarity with the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity.

Thus, 120 member-states of the UN Security Council expressed their position based on the principles of justice and international law on the recent military provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the border between the two countries and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

