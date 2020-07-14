By Trend

Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) expresses his deep concern over the attack by Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the border of the two countries and the perpetuation of the occupation of a large part of the territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to PUIC.

Niass condemns the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, member of the PUIC.

Based on the Resolutions and Decisions of previous PUIC Conferences specially those of its 15th Conference held in Burkina Faso, on January 2020, as well as the demands set out in United Nations Security Council Resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993), PUIC Secretary General calls for the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and demands the strict implementation of those Decisions and Resolutions in order to further force Armenia to comply with them.

