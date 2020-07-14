Armenian forces continue to shell Azerbaijani border villages.

Armenian armed forces fired at houses in the village of Dondar Gushchu in the Tovuz region today.

As a result, shell hit one private house, as well as three personal plots. As a result of shelling, serious damage was caused to a private house belonging to residents of the village Telara Aliyeva, household plots belonging to Samira Aliyeva, Aydin Huseynov and Zeynal Rustamov.

Today, local meida reported that Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz region’s Aghdam village, Aziz Azizov, was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told reporters that as always, Armenia continues to fire on civilian settlements when the situation on the frontline escalates and seeks to keep the civilian population in the settlements under pressure.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz