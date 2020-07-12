By Trend

On July 12, the units of the armed forces of Armenia attempted an attack using artillery to seize our positions on the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry.

“Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Sadigov Vugar Latif and senior soldier Mammadov Elshad Donmez died in holding off an enemy attack.

“Despite the efforts of our doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Dashdemirov Khayyam Mahammad also died.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen and wishes them patience. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace!” reads the ministry’s statement.

