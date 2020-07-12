Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have died and five others have been injured while thwarting the Armenian attack on the border, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on July 12.

“Units of the Armenian armed forces have sought to launch an attack using artillery to seize our positions in the direction of the Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” the ministry reported.

As a result of relevant response, the adversary has suffered losses and retreated, the ministry said.

