By Trend

Provocative statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan destroy format and essence of the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He made the remark commenting on Pashinyan’s speech at the Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries held recently in the format of a video conference.

Hajiyev reminded that in October 2019 during the Summit of CIS heads of state in Ashgabat, President Ilham Aliyev exposed the policy of Armenia towards the Armenian Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh.

“Pashinyan, hysterically trying to defend Nzhdeh during the summit, put himself in a ridiculous position,” he said. “Then, in February 2020, at the Munich Security Conference, Pashinyan, after being smashed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev before the eyes of Armenia, world Armenians and the international community, was again discredited.”

“After that, Pashinyan exposed himself, propagandizing his grandfather, a Nazi criminal, just like Nzhdeh.

"The Armenian prime minister, who did not recover from these blows, faced another defeat during a video conference of the heads of state and government of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership countries on June 18, 2020,” Hajiyev continued. “Trying to respond the fact-based position of President Ilham Aliyev, Pashinyan responded with his speech in Armenian and funny English, which was met with irony and create confusion."

“His statements were repeatedly given a restrained, at the same time weighty and decisive response from President Ilham Aliyev. The president, noting that Varoujan Garabedian (diseased leader of Armenian ASALA terrorist organization), who committed a terrorist act at Orly Airport in France [bomb attack in 1983, which killed 8 and wounded nearly 60 people], was extradited to Armenia and announced as hero there, said that Armenia should not talk about issues such as racism and terrorism,” Hajiyev noted.

“Pashinyan, as the only masked head of state who participated in the videoconference, made a laughing stock of himself. And this demonstrated that his words about coronavirus infection are just populism.”

“Having confused the streets of Yerevan with international events, the Armenian prime minister again put forward charges against Azerbaijan and came up with a populist speech to justify his failure.”

“Pashinyan is currently in a stalemate. He basically established revolutionary dictatorship in Armenia. The arrest of opposition representatives, journalists and judges, coercion of silence and blackmail of people who express any dissenting opinion, the death of an opposition representative in prison - widespread practices in the country.”

“Obviously, his fight against coronavirus is doomed to fail. Embarrassed Pashinyan makes numerous provocative and contradictory statements for domestic audience,” Hajiyev said.

“With provocative statements, Pashinyan destroys the format and essence of the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the format of negotiations cannot be changed. There is no such concept as “the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” as Pashinyan claims. Nagorno-Karabakh is the historical land of Azerbaijan. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow in October 2019, "Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark."

“Azerbaijan will liberate all its lands occupied by Armenia and restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. All responsibility for the potential aggravation of the situation lies entirely with Pashinyan,” Hajiyev concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz