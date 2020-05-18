By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikyailova has said that there is no control over COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karbahk region and adjacent regions.

The occupied territories, which have become the center of terrorism, smuggling and drug trafficking in the region, have the potential to turn into the center of outbreak of coronavirus infection, Mikayilova told Trend news agency.

“Despite recent cases of infection, the so-called “regime” in Nagorno-Karabakh is trying to cover up information about the pandemic. By giving false figures, they are trying to create the impression that the situation is under control. In reality, there is no control over the situation, and the risk of spreading the virus is growing day by day,” the MP noted.

The MP said that the regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, which grossly violates all norms and principles of international law and seeks to divert the attention of the international community during a severe pandemic is an actual source of great threat.

“The political regime in Armenia and the irresponsibility of Prime Minister Nicole Pashkina will have serious consequences not only for the region but also for the world, and it is important to have a unanimous decision on this issue”, Mikayilova added.

Furthermore, the MP added that today Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives and practical work made by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in this direction have ensured closer unity of the world community around this goal. In particular, the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the work of the Azerbaijani government and called President Ilham Aliyev's support for multilateral diplomacy and solidarity at the regional and global levels exemplary, Mikayilova said.

The MP stressed that the international community, in particular the UN Security Council and the OSCE Minsk Group, which has adopted four resolutions on the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijani territory, must take a firm and decisive stance on the issue.

“Because it is about a global threat and human security”, she noted.

“Ensuring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is a matter of time, but the international community's standby attitude in the fight against the pandemic may have more serious consequences in the face of global challenges", the MP concluded.

