By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community Tural Ganjaliyev has described as “irresponsible” some US senators' recent congratulatory letter over the illegal elections held in Azerbaijan’s Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

US Representatives from the Congressional Armenian Caucus - Frank Pallone, Jr., Jackie Speier, Gus M. Bilirakis, and Adam B. Schiff – earlier congratulated the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh on holding illegal elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It is indeed very irresponsible to try to legitimize the ‘election show' in Azerbaijan's occupied territories that took place on March 31 and April 14 as the international community, including the United States, unanimously took the side of law and justice by strongly rejecting the 'election show' and standing in solidarity with Azerbaijan. This sends a very powerful message that the international community will not accept the results of ethnic cleansing and illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territories," Ganjaliyev noted in a letter addressed to the US House of Representatives on April 22.

He reminded that Nagorno-Karabkh’s Azerbaijani community has been forcibly displaced from their homes through ethnic cleansing and have been denied basic human rights in the past 28 years as a result of the occupation.

“The irresponsible letter that disregards Azerbaijan's sovereignty, and encourages discrimination approach to the Azerbaijani community is wrong morally, legally and politically,” Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev urged the US senators to promote peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict instead of aggreviating the situation with their self-serving and irresponsible stance.

“This is a wrong message, and emboldens those in the Armenian society who are promoting discriminatory policies and historically notorious narratives about superiority of one and inferiority of other ethnic groups, that blatantly violate every humanitarian and human rights laws and principles. This is nowhere for the future of people of Armenia and the wider region", he added.

Furthermore, Ganjaliyev reminded that the so-called elections were held amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the world, thereby endangered residents in the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Unfortunately, convincing arguments suggest the real motivation in sending such a letter is to personally gain by pleasing some members of the Armenian community residing in the US at the expense of moral principles and political dignity.”

Ganjaliyev noted that Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community works towards promoting the peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the both communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that international organizations, including the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, of which the United States is also represented by the Co-Chair Andrew Schofer, rejected the so-called elections earlier.

The OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement, saying "Nagorno-Karabakh is not recognized as an independent and sovereign state by any of the Co-Chair countries or any other country.

In addition, a number of other countries, including France, Germany, Turkey, UK, Canada, Australia, Norway, Pakistan, Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, as well as major international organizations such as the EU, NATO, OSCE, OIC, GUAM, Visegrad Group, TURKPA reiterated their support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and condemned the elections in Nagorno-Karabakh.