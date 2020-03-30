By Akbar Mammadov

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has urged international organizations to boycott the upcoming so-called presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying that the elections constitute a clear violation of the international law and is an attempt to legitimize the region's occupation by Armenia.

“The so-called presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on March 31, 2020 in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, is a manifestation of the efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is contrary to international law. This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Security Council Resolutions and the OSCE principles.

“At a stage when there are talks within the OSCE Minsk Process to find a peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, holding the so-called elections in the occupied territories undermines the efforts towards a peaceful and lasting resolution. We call on the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group, not to recognise these elections.

“Turkey does not recognize these illegitimate elections that will constitute a new violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will continue to support efforts towards a fair and lasting solution,” Turkish Foreign Ministry noted in the statement.

--

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz