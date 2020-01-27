By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Geneva on Jan. 29-30, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend Jan. 27.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the information spread by the Armenian media about the meeting.

“As you know, Elmar Mammadyarov has recently announced a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in late January,” the spokesperson noted. “In this regard, confirming the disseminated information, I would like to note that Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Armenian foreign minister in Geneva on Jan. 29-30.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

