Hikmet Hajiyev, the head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, has described as absurd Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashniyan’s condescending comments about martyrs of Black January massacre that saw the Soviet troops kill over a hundred Azerbaijani civilians.

"What else can you expect from the one who could compare Solzhenitsyn with a fascist executioner like Garegin Nzhdeh, who served Nazis?!," Hajiyev questioned.

He further stressed that the January 20 tragedy is recognized by the international community, which honors the blessed memory of martyrs.

Hajiyev said that instead of expressing absurd populist ideas regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian side should take the most necessary steps, such as the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The settlement of the conflict should not be the subject of populism. Armenia is an occupying country, more than a million people have become refugees and internally displaced persons. Therefore, if we want to advance in the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is necessary to eliminate the factor that forms the fundamental basis of the conflict, that is, the occupation. After this, various measures can be taken to settle the conflict, including measures to restore trust," Hajiyev stated.

He reiterated Azerbaijan's position that Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

"Armenia conducts various activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which should be stopped. Only after this, Armenia can claim that they are constructively and sincerely participating in the negotiation process," Hajiyev concluded.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

