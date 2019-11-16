By Trend

Director of the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance Liebe Geft has received the delegation of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the visit to the US, chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

"There is no doubt that tolerant environment will be restored again after the end of Armenian occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh region," Ganjaliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

