By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has given 40 apartments to the families of martyrs and the veterans of Karabakh war and to people who became disabled as a result of January 20 events of 1990.

The apartments were purchased in a new residential buildings in Baku’s Saray settlement on November 7.

According to the information provided by the ministry, 38 apartments out of 40 were granted to the families of martyrs and veterans of Karabakh war and two apartments were given out to the people who became disabled following January 20 events in 1990 that saw dozens of citizens killed by Soviet troops.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Vusal Nasirli said that effective and reliable welfare provision to the population was at the center of the policy pursued in the country. Caring for people who sacrificed themselves for the protection of the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order is always a major duty for us, Nasirli said.

Azerbaijan has recently stepped up its efforts to increase social protection of the population. In 2019, the pensions were increased from $142 to $176. Additionally, social grants and pensions for war invalids and citizens grew by 100 per cent on average.

Vusal Nasirli added that in accordance with the relevant presidential decree, work on providing one-time payments (11,000 manats) to the heirs of martyrs, are being continued. Presently, the program has been completed by 96 percent and 17,500 heirs of 11,740 martyrs have received payments.

The deputy minister stressed that, last year the number of the granted apartments to people with disabilities was three times more (overall 626) than was intended. This year it is planned to provide 800 apartments, of which 214 have already been presented to the owners. Thus, to date, 6,868 apartments have been provided by the Ministry to the families of martyrs and invalids of the war.

He emphasized that 265 invalids of war were given cars in 2018: “This year, we are planning to provide 3.2 times more cars, up to 600, of which 427 have already been received by the owners. Totally, up to 6,400 cars were handed out to people of the same category”.

Owners of the new apartments expressed their satisfaction with the special care of the president and praised the attention given to the martyrs' families, war veterans and persons with disabilities.

