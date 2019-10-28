By Trend

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said, Trend reports.

While answering a question about Bulgaria’s plans to purchase Azerbaijani gas and its position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister stressed that this is an important program.

"Stability, prosperity, settlement of frozen conflicts in the region are the EU priorities,” Zaharieva said. “The only way to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is through a peaceful dialogue under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. There are many frozen conflicts in the region.”

“This is an issue of security for people and the first item on the agenda,” the minister said. “It will be very important to resolve them through negotiations not to limit the economic development. In case of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the only method is the settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group with the EU assistance. We have a special approach to the South Caucasus."

