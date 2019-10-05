By Trend

The murder of an excavator driver near the Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district is another provocation aimed at disrupting negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Javid Osmanov told Trend Oct. 4.

He said that the Armenian side regularly resorts to such provocations.

“The crazy statement by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is already becoming the cause of the anger of the politicians of the world,” Osmanov noted. “They well understand that provocations of this kind negatively affect the peaceful settlement of the conflict. Therefore, politicians are already opposing such tricks of Pashinyan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said when commenting on the statements by the prime minister of Armenia that the Armenian side, in particular, negatively affects the negotiation process. At the same time it is success of Azerbaijani diplomacy that major countries oppose to such behavior of Armenia. It’s also a kind of message to the Armenian side to refrain from such provocations in the future.”

Osmanov emphasized that as a result of the successful policy by President Ilham Aliyev, a very strong army has been formed in Azerbaijan.

“If the Armenian side continues to resort to such provocations, the Azerbaijani army, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, can at any time take serious steps towards the liberation of the occupied territories,” he added.

An excavator laying supply routes was fired on Oct. 2 at around 16:55 (GMT+4) near Gushchu Ayrim village of the Gazakh district. As a result, driver of the excavator civilian Safarali Abyshov was wounded.

After rendering medical assistance on the spot, the injured driver was evacuated. However, despite the taken measures, doctors could not save him.

Armenia’s shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

