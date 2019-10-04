By Trend

The incident of shelling of an excavator constructing a road in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district by the Armenian servicemen once again shows that Armenia is an aggressor, MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Rzayev told Trend on Oct. 3.

“Civilian, driver of excavator Safarali Abyshov was killed in this incident,” he added.

Rzayev stressed that the Armenian leadership claims that it supports peace and at the same time continues its aggressive policy.

“Armenians violate the ceasefire every day,” he added. “In most cases, ceasefire violations result in death of people and material damage.”

“The murder of Safarali Abyshov once again shows aggression that prevents the continuation of negotiations and the settlement of the conflict,” he added. “The killing of a civilian testifies to the fact that Armenia continues its dirty policy.”

He regretted that international organizations, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group, do not properly respond to the killing of an Azerbaijani civilian by Armenians.

“This murder must be condemned and international organizations should show a decisive position on this issue,” he said.

An excavator laying supply routes was fired on Oct. 2 at around 16:55 (GMT+4) near Gushchu Ayrim village of the Gazakh district. As a result, driver of the excavator civilian Safarali Abyshov was wounded.

After rendering medical assistance on the spot, the injured driver was evacuated. However, despite the taken measures, doctors could not save him.

Armenia’s shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

