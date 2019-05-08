By Trend

If the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict don’t lead to the end of the occupation, Azerbaijan retains its inherent rights under the UN Charter to ensure the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, reads a statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued on the 27th anniversary of occupation of the city of Shusha, Trend reports May 8 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan is the most interested party in the soonest negotiated settlement of the conflict, according to the statement.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz