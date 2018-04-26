By Rashid Shirinov

The resignation of the Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan was an unexpected decision, but thought-out and right at that time, Russian political expert Ilya Tropinin told Day.Az on April 24.

He noted that the resignation actually prevented a possible bloodshed, in fact, a civil war in the country.

“This decision of Sargsyan was the only logical step that he made during the entire period of his leadership in Armenia. The events of the last few days showed that the people’s patience has really run out and Sargsyan had to leave,” the expert said.

He added that Sargsyan’s resignation may positively affect the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, since Armenia’s former ruling clan was trying to delay the resolving of the conflict by refusing substantive negotiations with Azerbaijan.

“The demands of the Armenian population for the resignation of Sargsyan show that the citizens of the country no longer wish to live in the economic and political blockade, into which the country was plunged during the last 10-odd years as a result of the policy pursued by Sargsyan’s clan,” Tropinin mentioned. “Therefore, it makes sense to believe that Sargsyan’s resignation gives a real chance to solve this long-standing problem.”

The political expert added that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should use this opportunity in order to bring Armenia to a peaceful solution of the conflict.

“It will be necessary to carry out colossal work at the diplomatic level, make important statements and appeals to the citizens of this country, which would note that Armenia will not achieve economic and political freedom without the settlement of the Karabakh problem,” Tropinin said.

He added that these statements can have logical consequences only if the key positions in the new government of Armenia are taken by adequate politicians who are ready for a constructive approach and a substantive dialogue with the Azerbaijani side.

The expert also noted that Azerbaijan, basing on the available facts and documents, has the right to use international institutions to initiate criminal proceedings against Armenian terrorists and their accomplices who are responsible for the genocide in Khojaly.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz